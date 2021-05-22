Tribune investors' vote on takeover disputed

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country's largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists.

Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers in a deal worth about $630 million. Alden also owns the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.

Union officials cast doubt on the outcome because Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times and Tribune's No. 2 shareholder, abstained from the vote. They said approval of the deal required the votes of the holders of at least two-thirds of the shares not owned by Alden, and that an “abstain” vote counted the same as an “against” vote.

Soon-Shiong, in a statement issued through a representative, said he “abstained from voting” and that he viewed Tribune as a “passive investment.”

“The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Heath Freeman, president of Alden, in a statement.

The Alden bid would be the latest major acquisition of a newspaper company by an investment firm. The collapse of print advertising as readers migrated to digital publications has rocked the traditional newspaper business. Publishers have shut down more than 2,000 papers during the last 15 years and half of newsroom jobs have disappeared.

Tribune is no stranger to cost cuts and shrinking newsrooms. Its annual revenue has fallen by more than half since 2015, and by the end of 2020 its number of full- and part-time employees stood at 2,865 people, just 40% of its headcount five years earlier.