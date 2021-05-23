Finding staff 'extremely tough' locally

Local restaurant owners desperate for workers are praying that job applications pick up in four weeks.

That's when the additional $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit will end in Indiana, a decision Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last week.

Some restaurant workers have received as much – or more – staying home collecting unemployment checks as they did when they were working, local restaurateur Bill Bean said. That's especially true for workers who have to pay babysitters to watch the kids while they work, he said.

“People have told us, 'I'll return to work when the benefits run out,'” he said during a phone interview.

Bean owns six local restaurants, but only two are open – Summit Grill and Pub 1802.

The only thing keeping the other businesses from reopening and serving customers is a lack of wait staff. And cooks. And hostesses. And dishwashers. And bussers.

Bill's Smokehouse, The Fish House Restaurant and Seafood Market, and Duesy's Sports Bar & Grille have been closed since last summer, Bean said. He has leased out Main Street Bistro and Martini Lounge, which is being run by another operator. Bean collects the rent while the operator has the challenge of hiring staff.

Also among the Fort Wayne restaurants looking for help is The Club Room at the Clyde. The Bluffton Road eatery is advertising for bartenders, servers, hosts, baristas and line cooks.

Natalie Denney, who owns The Bluebird Restaurant on Bluffton Road, said it's been “extremely tough” to fill all positions at her cafe. She also blames the temporary federal unemployment benefits for shrinking the workforce.

She has openings for a full-time cook, a weekend host and busser. Denney has raised pay for various positions to attract applicants but declined to say how much.

Bean said an executive chef can earn from $60,000 to $80,000 a year locally, dishwashers can earn $10 an hour and up, and his servers average more than $20 an hour with tips.

Some restaurant owners try to poach exceptional employees by offering higher pay, he said. But it's not just the food industry that's looking for workers. Every industry is hiring.

Bean said a friend with a fabrication business has about 30 welder openings.

The shop owner, who is paying a hiring bonus, will even train new employees how to weld.

“There's a lot of competition out there for labor,” Bean said, adding he doesn't know of a single business in any industry that's fully staffed.

Denney sometimes closes Bluebird on Mondays to give the staff a break. Otherwise, the café is open seven days a week.

She bought the business at the beginning of 2020 with the goal of spending more time with her children, ages 11, 8 and 2 years old. Instead, Denney has been filling in at the restaurant as needed – cooking, bussing, waiting tables, seating customers and washing dishes.

“I wasn't expecting it to turn into this,” she said. “The problem we're having, we have our servers running around as fast as they can because we're understaffed, and we have upset customers who have to wait.”

Denney hopes she doesn't have to wait much longer to be back at full staff.

