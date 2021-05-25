Jobless rate drops to 4% across area

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area dropped to 4.0% in April, data the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released Monday shows.

For the Allen, Wells and Whitley counties' metropolitan statistical area, 8,702 out of a labor force of 215,764 were unemployed. A year ago in April, 39,899 out of a workforce of 209,450 were jobless, leading to 19% unemployment.

In March, the Fort Wayne-area jobless rate was 4.5%.

Those who track economic indicators say comparing the same month each year is the best approach because of seasonal factors, such as the weather, school schedules and holidays.

In April 2020, though, COVID-19 was a major factor. Many businesses altered hours or closed, at least temporarily, to comply with stay-at-home orders from the governor to better enable social distancing. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in early March, but because of timing of calculations the jobless rate did not reflect the disruption to businesses.

The Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been focusing on the labor force numbers and said the numbers released Monday “are very favorable” at the county level.

Although supplemental unemployment benefits don't end until June, more northeast Indiana workers reentered the paid employment pool last month, said Rachel Blakeman, director of the research institute.

“While many employers are finding it difficult to fill open positions, the April labor market data tells us people are willing and ready to work,” she said in a statement. “The challenge now shifts to employers and their ability to offer a competitive package – wages and benefits – to fill open spots.”

Allen County's unemployment was 4.2% in April – 22nd-highest among 92 counties and tied, based on the percentage, with two other counties. Several northeast Indiana counties ranked in the bottom 15 with rates below 3%, including Kosciusko, Steuben, Whitley and Wells counties. LaGrange and Adams counties had the state's lowest rates, 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

Statewide, April unemployment was 4.2% or, when seasonally adjusted, 3.9%, compared to 16.9% the same month last year. Nationally, April unemployment was 5.7% or, when seasonally adjusted, 6.1%, compared to 14.8% a year ago.

The May report for county jobless rates is scheduled to be released June 24, the state said.

