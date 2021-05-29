Area sees 15% home-listing rise

The Upstate Alliance of Realtors on Friday released its April Housing Market Report. The northeast Indiana market saw a 15% increase in listings compared with April 2020, for 866 total.

Pending home sales increased by 15%, to 816, and closed sales increased by 13%, to 692. Inventory levels shrank by 58%, to 417 properties. The inventory supply is only about two weeks.

The median sales price increased by 15%, to $179,700. The average home sold for slightly more than asking price, a 3% increase compared to last year.

Adam Smith, UPSTAR's president, said many of the area's real estate agents “are extremely busy, even with the low inventory.” The area includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties.