Tankers using technology to get by sanctions

The Cyprus-flagged oil tanker Berlina was drifting near the Caribbean island of Dominica earlier this year when the safety signals it is required to transmit showed it stopping in its tracks and in two minutes turning around 180 degrees.

It was an amazingly quick pivot because the nearly 900-foot ship needs about 10 times that amount of time to perform such a maneuver.

Even more intriguing: Around the same time in March the Berlina was pinging that location at sea, it was physically spotted loading crude oil in nearby Venezuela, despite U.S. sanctions against such trading.

Meanwhile, nine other tankers, some connected to the same Greece-based owner of the Berlina, were sending signals that showed them moving nearby in the Caribbean at an identical speed and direction – and with sudden changes in weight indicating they had somehow been loaded full of crude without ever touching port.

The Bernina's impossible journey may show the next frontier in the evolving methods used by rogue states and their enablers to fool satellite-based tracking systems so they can circumvent sanctions without detection.

In recent years, as the U.S. has expanded economic sanctions and tracking technology has become more widely used, companies have adopted a number of techniques to evade detection.

Windward, a maritime intelligence agency whose data is used by the U.S. government to investigate sanctions violations, carried out a detailed investigation into the Berlina.

It considers the movements of the Berlina and the other ships to be one of the first instances of orchestrated manipulation in which vessels went dark for an extended period while off-ship agents used distant computers to transmit false locations.

Militaries around the world have been using similar electronic warfare technology for decades. But it is only now cropping up in commercial shipping, with serious national security, environmental and maritime safety implications.

“We believe this is going to spread really fast because it's so efficient and easy,” Matan Peled, co-founder of Windward, said in an interview. “And it's not just a maritime challenge. Imagine what would happen if small planes started adopting this tactic to hide their true locations?”