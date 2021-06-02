AMC sells off stock shares

The movie theater chain AMC is raising $230.5 million through an 8.5 million share sale, cashing in on the meme stock frenzy that has sent its stock price up more than 12-fold this year.

Theaters and other beleaguered industries are anticipating the return of crowds during the next few months with the U.S. vaccination effort ongoing.

John Krasinski's thriller sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” opened over the Memorial Day weekend to a pandemic-best $48.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

All of Hollywood was watching those numbers for hints about what is in store for the delayed summer movie season. After largely sitting out the pandemic, or diverting to streaming platforms, a lineup of blockbusters are again queuing up. On tap are Warner Bros.' “In the Heights,” Universal's “F9” and Disney's “Black Widow.”

“With our increased liquidity, an increasingly vaccinated population and the imminent release of blockbuster new movie titles, it is time for AMC to go on the offense again,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement Tuesday.

AMC said Tuesday the company will use proceeds from its share sale to invest in new leases and on improvements in existing theaters.