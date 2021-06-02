Old National, First Midwest merge

Old National Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. on Tuesday announced a definitive merger agreement to combine in an “all-stock merger of equals transaction” with a total market value of $6.5 billion.

A news release said the combined company will operate under the Old National name, with dual headquarters in Evansville and Chicago. The entities will create a Midwestern bank with $45 billion in combined assets. Together they have nearly 270 years of service, driven by “a customer-centric approach to banking, an unwavering commitment to community and a strong focus on corporate social responsibility,” the release said.

Under the terms of the merger, which the boards of both companies have unanimously approved, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own.

Fetters unveils new moniker

Fetters Construction Inc., a local builder with more than 25 years experience, on Tuesday announced a new identity – FCI Construction.

The new name and imaging includes shifting from a traditional blue color to one “accentuated by a new spectrum of company colors including a bold orange hue, a charcoal tint, and the traditional silver found on all company vehicles,” a news release said.

The company serves northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan.

Manufacturing index rises

Growth in U.S. manufacturing picked up in May, even as supply-chain problems persist and businesses continue to struggle to find workers. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Tuesday its index of manufacturing activity rose in May to a reading of 61.2 in May from 60.7 in April.

Any reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is expanding. May was the 12th consecutive month manufacturing has grown after contracting in April 2020, when novel coronavirus fears triggered business shutdowns across the country.

Construction spending up

U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2% in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction.

The April increase followed a much stronger 1% gain in March, which was revised up from an initial estimate of a slight 0.2% advance. The April increase pushed construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.52 trillion in April, 9.8% higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.