Goodyear Completes Acquisition of Cooper

AKRON, Ohio, June 7, 2021 – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Nasdaq: GT) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, finalizing the merger agreement made public on February 22. The combination unites two leading tire companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities to create a stronger U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry. The combined company will offer more options across the value spectrum making it easier for customers and consumers to choose Goodyear- and Cooper-branded tires.

"We are excited to officially bring Goodyear and Cooper together and unite our shared focus on customers, innovation and high-quality products and solutions. This combination strengthens Goodyear's ability to serve more consumers globally and provides increased scale to support greater investments in new mobility and fleet solutions," said Richard J. Kramer, Goodyear chairman, chief executive officer and president.

Bringing Goodyear and Cooper together is expected to:

With complementary business models, organizational structures and distribution channels, Goodyear will integrate the best of Goodyear and Cooper in order to benefit its shareholders, customers, consumers and employees.

As a result of the closing, Cooper's common stock will cease to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company