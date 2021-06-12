Goodyear loses suit on underpaying

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – A Malaysian court on Thursday ruled in favor of 65 migrant workers who sued U.S. tiremaker Goodyear for underpaying them, their lawyer said, calling it a victory for foreign employees.

Chandrasegaran Rajandran said the Industrial Court agreed the workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar were entitled to benefits under a collective labor agreement that include shift allowances, annual bonuses and pay increases. The company argued the foreigners were not represented by the labor union. He said the plaintiffs were the third group of foreign workers to win a case against Goodyear in the Industrial Court.

Goodyear Malaysia Berhad has appealed the verdicts in the earlier cases involving 119 migrant workers, with a decision due on July 26, he said. In total, the workers are claiming more than $1.2 million in unpaid wages, he said.

“It's a victory for migrant workers. There should be no discrimination against them,” Chandrasegaran said.