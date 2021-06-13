Hair restorer grows a company

Symone Weemes thought the emails she was receiving were spam, maybe someone trying to be funny.

But the information Weemes was receiving through a third party was serious, opening the door to a process that could lead to selling the products she started making in 2018 through one of world's largest retailers.

Fast forward: Gem Matter's restorative hair growth oil, beard growth oil and lash and brow serums can be found on walmart.com

The back story is a bit longer. Weemes, launched her Gem Matter business less than three years after graduating from college with a graphic design degree. She discovered even before finishing college that design wasn't her path.

“I knew I wanted to heal,” she said, “but I didn't know it would go this route.”

Weemes made an herbal oil product to help a friend who was experiencing hair loss. It worked so well that the friend suggested Weemes start selling it. And so she did.

Using social media and a website, Weemes drew a following.

“Initially it was just a Facebook advertisement for family and friends, and I didn't know it would blow up like that,” said Weemes, 28.

After working for a telecommunications company and a health care provider, Weemes now devotes her full-time work week to Gem Matter.

Weemes starting selling her herbal hair growth products – which she points out are chemical-free – products through Walmart.com last fall. She's president and CEO of the home-based business and handles most everything.

“I definitely need to expand and hire a team because it's overwhelming doing all of it alone,” she said.

Weemes hopes one day to have products available on Walmart store shelves.

So does her stepbrother, Jhermel Clark, who has a fragrance business the bears his name.

Clark said he was inspired to become an entrepreneur while visiting a specialty fragrance store in Los Angeles but not seeing any imagery that represented him.

“I've just always liked fragrances and smelling good,” Clark said. “I've always been fascinated with scents.”

After working in auto sales, Clark started his own business in April 2019. He's developed two fragrances: Pharoah and Pharoah for Her. He also sells designer scents through his website jcfragrances.com.

Weemes and Clark share ideas. Clark said he respected what his sister “was doing in her hustle.”

He completed an online application for Walmart's marketplace and met the requirements, too. His products have been on the retailer's online site about three months.

Clark said he would like to operate a specialty fragrance store. He also wouldn't mind if shoppers could find his fragrances on a major retailer's store shelves. What he's already learned is it would take quite a bit of capital to gear up for that.

Once a retailer “that size places an order, it's a big order and you have to be able to fulfill it,” said Clark, who is introducing his oldest son, 11, to entrepreneurship tasks such as filling fragrance bottles.

“It's definitely not easy to get to that level,” Clark said, referring to becoming a Walmart stores supplier. “But I don't know anyone who would turn that down.”

