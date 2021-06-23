Cap n' Cork owners to retire, sell assets

Cap n' Cork, which has 15 locations in Fort Wayne and New Haven, is in the process of selling its assets to Indianapolis-based Big Red Liquors, it was announced today.

The move comes as Cap n' Cork's owners, brothers-in-law Joe Doust and Andy Lebamoff, plan to retire from the family-owned business. The sale is expected to close in early July.

Doust and Lebamoff purchased the then eight-store chain from Lebamoff's father, George, in 1995.

Cap n' Cork brand and stores will continue to operate under the combined Cap n' Cork and Big Red Liquors.

With the sale, Big Red Liquors will grow from 60 to 75 retail locations across Indiana.