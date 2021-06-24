Cap n' Cork chain sold to Indy retailer

A local liquor store chain that traces its beginnings to the 1933 repeal of Prohibition is being sold to an Indianapolis-based retailer, the owners announced Wednesday.

Big Red Liquors expects to close on its acquisition of Cap n' Cork early next month, according to a news release. Financial terms weren't disclosed. Joe Doust and Andy Lebamoff, Cap n' Cork's owners, are preparing to retire.

The brothers-in-law bought the chain from Lebamoff's father, George, in 1995. They expanded the business from eight stores to today's 15 locations in Fort Wayne and New Haven.

All the stores will remain open and operate under the Cap n' Cork brand under “combined Cap n' Cork and Big Red Liquors leadership,” a news release said. The existing 160 employees are being offered jobs with the new owner.

Lebamoff learned his work ethic from his father. He described it as: “Don't stand around. Stay busy, wash windows, wash floors, clean the shelves. Talk to the customers, find out what they want. Move and rotate the stock, make it attractive. If you want to get ahead, you've got to work hard; then you can play hard.”

“The decision to retire wasn't an easy one,” Lebamoff said in a statement. “We wanted to make sure we found a partner that would retain the integrity of the family business we've been building on for the last 110 years. We feel like we've found that in Big Red Liquors.”

Doust began working at the Georgetown Square location in 1978 and married Debbie Lebamoff, Andy's sister, in 1979. He acknowledged that change is difficult, but he added that combining the Cap n' Cork and Big Red operations will create efficiencies.

“We've built an exceptional team over the years, between our back-office staff and our long-tenured store managers and staff,” he said in a statement. “They are our greatest assets. And now they are our Cap n' Cork family legacy.”

With the acquisition, Big Red is increasing from 60 to 75 locations. The 40-year-old retailer now employs more than 450.

Don Rix, Big Red Liquors' CEO and president, said in a statement the company prioritizes serving communities responsibly.

“We consider it a great privilege to hold a liquor license,” he said, “and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

