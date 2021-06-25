The Journal Gazette
 
    May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

    MARTIN CRUTSINGER | Associated Press

     

    WASHINGTON -- Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the effect of the government's pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%.

    Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March that had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

    With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April.

    Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% during the last 12 months, well above the Fed's 2% target for annual price increases.

