Unemployment in area rises to 4.3% during May

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate ticked up to 4.3% in May, a 0.2 percentage point increase from the 4.1% in April, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced Thursday.

Last month's local unemployment rate was a fraction of the 13.7% from May 2020.

The local metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The local labor force increased by almost 2,900 people in one month, to reach 218,340, and more than 2,300 additional employed workers, for a total of 209,020.

Indiana's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.5% in May. The national unemployment rate was 5.5%.

Every northeast Indiana county was below the state jobless rate except Allen, which matched it. Adams and LaGrange counties had Indiana's lowest unemployment rates at 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, attributed Allen's consistently higher unemployment rate to the county's industry mix, which includes more restaurants, hotels, retail and entertainment venues than surrounding counties.

“The counties with a larger share of manufacturing employment reflect a lower unemployment rate, namely those that have a large recreational vehicle industry,” she said in a statement.

Blakeman said data show the region's employment picture is improving. More people who were formerly on the sidelines are returning to the labor force.

“The larger labor force, notably the growing number of unemployed workers, should improve the odds of employers being able to secure workers, particularly if they offer a competitive wage and benefits package,” she said.

Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, commented on the data from the employer perspective.

“Companies throughout northeast Indiana continue to struggle to fill open positions,” he said in a statement. “Multiple-company job fairs have been scheduled throughout the region, and employers generally have been raising wages and some have offered incentives such as four-day work weeks and sign-on bonuses.”

“The hope, of course, is that a larger labor force will help, but the question is: Will it be large enough to fill employers' needs?” Farrant said. “As a region, we must continue to double down on developing and attracting talent.”

