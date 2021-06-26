Economy sees flat consumer spending

WASHINGTON – Consumer spending was flat in May, with incomes dropping for a second month, as the effect of the government's pandemic stimulus payments waned.

Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain, with prices excluding food and energy jumping by the largest amount in nearly three decades.

The flat reading for consumer spending in May represented a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a 5% surge in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The spending surge in March had been fueled by distribution of payments of up to $1,400 per individual from a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

With those payments winding down, incomes fell by 2% in May after an even bigger drop of 13.1% in April. Wages and salaries, the key component of income, were up 0.8% in May, reflecting rising employment levels.

Inflation tied to a gauge of consumer spending that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased 0.4% in May and is up 3.9% during the last 12 months. That was the largest 12-month increase since 2008 and well above the Fed's 2% target for annual price increases.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.5% in May and is up 3.4% during the last 12 months, the biggest jump since 1991.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress this week that he still believes the current spike in inflation is transitory and being caused primarily by momentary problems in reopening the economy such as supply-chain bottlenecks.

There were major changes in the composition of consumer spending in May with the purchase of goods, which had been driving the recovery, falling 1.3% while spending on services increased by 0.7%. Services spending has been held back because of the pandemic shutdowns of restaurants and the sharp declines in travel-related spending.