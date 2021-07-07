Greater Fort Wayne Inc. finalist for national award

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is on the brink of receiving national recognition.

The economic development organization, which incorporates the local chamber of commerce, is a finalist for a 2021 national Chamber of the Year award. The awards recognize the leadership role chambers have in their communities.

“Those honored with the Chamber of the Year designation have demonstrated organizational strength and made an impact on key community priorities, such as education, transportation, economic prosperity and quality of life,” a news release said Tuesday.

The awards are presented by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit that represents more than 9,000 professionals from 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations.

Qualifying for Chamber of the Year is a rigorous, multi-stage process, officials said. Chambers compete based on meeting key performance criteria. Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work.

Sheree Anne Kelly, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives' president and CEO, described this year's finalists as “among the most impactful organizations within the industry.”

“Following a tumultuous year, these chambers emerged as community champions, providing catalytic leadership to address their region's greatest challenges and opportunities for prosperity,” she said in a statement.

Applicants are grouped into four categories based on annual revenue, membership, area population and other factors. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is one of three finalists in Category Three.

Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists.

Winners are selected from among finalists, based on an interview before a panel of chamber professionals. Winners will be announced before the end of the month.

John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne's president and CEO, commented on the recognition.

“It's a big deal just to be invited to apply for this award, let alone to make it to the final round,” he said in a statement. “I'm very proud of our hard-working staff, our board of directors, our members, and our entire community. We wouldn't be in this position without an entire organization – and community – that puts in the work and holds itself to the highest standards.”

sslater@jg.net