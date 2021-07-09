Stellantis joins electric auto field

DETROIT – Stellantis is a little late to the global electric vehicle party, but on Thursday it pledged to catch up and pass its competitors.

CEO Carlos Tavares says that by 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will have fully electric or plug-in gas-electric hybrid versions. He says the company that combined Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot is developing four fully electric vehicle platforms with ranges from 311 miles to 497 miles.

The models include a fully electric Ram pickup in 2024 and a hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee this year, as well as small cars. There even will be an electric Dodge muscle car. It says Jeeps will have zero-emissions electric vehicles in every market segment by 2025.

Indoor firing range to open

Midwest Shooting Center has invested $10 million in a new location at 4140 Coldwater Road, just north of Coliseum Boulevard, officials announced Thursday.

The indoor firing range will host a grand opening for the public Aug. 21.

Members are invited to a soft opening on Aug. 14 and may use the facility throughout that week, according to a news release.

The company, which opened its first location in 2019 in Lima, Ohio, will offer 22 indoor shooting lanes able to accommodate up to 44 shooters at a time. Customers will be able to rent or buy firearms and take training classes at the facility.

Borrowing surges by $35.3 billion

U.S. consumer borrowing surged by $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way.

Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. It marked the fourth straight month of strong growth in consumer borrowing and followed an April advance of $20 billion.

The May borrowing total was driven by a $26.1 billion increase in the category that includes auto and student loans, which followed a $21 billion rise in that category in April.