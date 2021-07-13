Agency to aid state entrepreneurs

Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor will launch two new programs in Indiana this summer to support local entrepreneurs – gBETA Main Street and gBETA Autonomous Vehicles & Future of Roads.

The programs, sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., provide coaching and resources during the course of seven weeks.

The gBETA Main Street program matches small-business owners with brick-and-mortar locations with peers and experienced mentors to set goals, provide a layer of external accountability and build a peer support system. Weekly “Lunch & Learns” offered not only to the selected cohort but also the general public will provide business education and tips to help small businesses thrive by using local economic conditions to their advantage.

Businesses can apply for the gBETA Main Street program online at gbetastartups.com/main-street. The deadline is Monday.

The Autonomous Vehicles & Future of Roads program will support high-growth startups using new technologies to shape the future. The application deadline is Aug. 7.

Those interested can apply at www.gbetastartups.com/autonomous-vehicles.

Early retirees: Share your story

In the last decade just before the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., employment among people 55 and older grew on average by 1 million a year, compared with about 750,000 for prime-age workers. The fastest growth rate was among those 65 and older.

But since last fall, after an initial burst of recovery, employment for older workers has plateaued. With the coronavirus pandemic, many older adults have decided to retire sooner than they may originally have planned. If you're one of those, The Journal Gazette wants to hear from you.

Send a brief email of 100 words or less explaining your decision, your full name and phone number to lisagreen@jg.net or call 461-8200 and leave your full name and phone number, noting that you're calling about “Pandemic Retirements.” The deadline is 5 p.m. next Tuesday.

Buffett's company won't buy Questar

Warren Buffett's company is abandoning its purchase of a natural gas pipeline from Dominion Energy because of uncertainty about whether the deal could get regulatory approval.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will receive a $1.3 billion refund on the proposed purchase of Questar Pipelines that was also supposed to include $430 million of Dominion's debt when it was announced a year ago.