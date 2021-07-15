Sweetwater receives equity firm investment

Sweetwater is bulking up its bank account in preparation for growth.

The online retailer specializing in musical instruments and audio equipment has received a “strategic investment” by Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It's business as usual at Sweetwater,” spokeswoman Heather Herron said Wednesday through email.

Herron declined to say whether founder and CEO Chuck Surack retains majority ownership of the Fort Wayne-based company. Surack wasn't available Wednesday for an interview.

Founded in 1979, Sweetwater grew to $1 billion in annual sales and served more than 1.5 million unique customers last year. Surack credited employees for making it possible to reach those milestones.

The company recently added more than 400 new jobs to reach a workforce of almost 2,200.

“We are thrilled to partner with Providence to help accelerate our next phase of growth and bring the 'Sweetwater Difference' to even more customers,” Surack said in a statement. “I am confident this growth equity investment will allow us to reach new heights and further our mission of enabling customers to make music and pursue their dreams.”

No specific projects have been identified related to the additional capital, Herron said.

Sweetwater opened a 480,000-square-foot distribution center in February 2020, just weeks before the country went on lockdown to minimize COVID-19 spread. Distribution centers were included on Gov. Eric Holcomb's list of essential businesses, a move that allowed Sweetwater to continue taking and filling orders.

The new warehouse, which is four times the size of the company's previous space, was also fully stocked with items Sweetwater ordered from manufacturers in December and January. Customer demand led the company to expand the new warehouse by 50,000 square feet last summer.

Rhode Island-based Providence Equity Partners has about $45 billion in capital commitments and has invested in more than 170 companies during the last 22 years.

Scott Marimow, Providence's managing director, said Sweetwater's success is because of its “unique culture and dedication to customer service.”

“We believe the company is well-positioned for sustainable growth as live events return and artists and entertainment companies look to provide the memorable experiences that have been absent over the past year and a half,” he said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with such a culture-driven company,” he added, “and look forward to working with Chuck and team to grow the business together.”

