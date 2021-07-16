Lutheran has its new leader

An executive with experience in the Terre Haute and Chicago markets will become the next Lutheran Health Network CEO.

Scott Teffeteller will assume the top leadership post Aug. 16, Lutheran Health said in a Thursday news release. The new CEO will work with the Fort Wayne-based health care provider's leaders on strategic initiatives and efforts to continue enhancing services, quality and patient experiences.

Mark Medley, who is currently Lutheran Health CEO, called Teffeteller – whose last name is pronounced Teff-e-teller – a “highly accomplished” executive.

“His collaborative style and passion for quality will serve our community well and positions us to build upon many positive initiatives already underway,” Medley said.

Lutheran Health has more than 7,000 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers and volunteers, a spokeswoman said.

Medley was appointed Lutheran Health's Market CEO in March 2019. Earlier this year, he accepted an expanded role as a regional president for Community Health Systems that has him overseeing all CHS-affiliated hospitals in Indiana. Teffeteller will report to Medley, who will continue to be based in Fort Wayne, although CHS is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

Teffeteller looks forward to the Lutheran Health job, noting the organization's “rich history” but also “an exciting future.” He pointed to the upcoming opening of Lutheran Downtown Hospital and a joint venture announced in March with Acadia Health to build a $45 million, 120-bed behavioral health hospital that will open next year in Fort Wayne.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to work with our teams across northeastern Indiana to bring these and other initiatives to fruition for patients across the region,” Teffeteller said in a statement.

Most recently, he was senior vice president and regional operating officer for AMITA Health's Chicago Metro Region, and president and CEO of AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. While at AMITA Health, Teffeteller positioned the market for strategic growth, expanded the ambulatory care network and led the master capital planning and facility development processes, Lutheran Health said.

Before joining AMITA Health, Teffeteller had significant experience working with Community Health Network in Indianapolis Union Hospital Inc. in Terre Haute.

Along with Lutheran Hospital, Lutheran Health Network also includes Dupont Hospital, The Orthopedic Hospital and Lutheran Children's Hospital in Fort Wayne. Other facilities outside of Fort Wayne include Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw and Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru.

In a June opinion piece published in The Journal Gazette, Medley said that between 2017 and 2020, Lutheran Health made more than $493 million in capital investments, including a $120 million investment in Lutheran Downtown Hospital. That hospital will replace Lutheran Health's St. Joseph Hospital downtown and is expected to take patients starting early next year.

