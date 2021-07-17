Investors see areas of concern

NEW YORK – With the U.S. economy humming, corporate profits flowing and stock prices peaking, investors on Wall Street are beginning to pose an anxious question: Is it all downhill from here?

Financial markets are always trying to set prices now for where the economy and corporate profits are likely to be in the future. And even though readings across the economy are still at eye-popping levels, investors see some areas of concern.

New variants of the novel coronavirus are threatening to weaken economies around the world. Many of the U.S. government's pandemic relief efforts are fading. Inflation is raging as supplies of goods and components fall short of surging demand. And the beginning of the end of the Federal Reserve's assistance for markets is coming into sight.

So far, investors have largely put aside nervousness – broad measures such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite are hitting record highs. Major stock-market averages, in fact, have nearly doubled since bottoming in March 2020.

The U.S. recovery from the recession is proceeding so quickly that many forecasters estimate the economy will expand this year by about 7%. That would be the most robust calendar-year growth since 1984.

Outside the U.S., too, economies are showing sustained growth.

Still, some sharp moves underneath the stock market's surface and across other markets show newfound hesitance and anxiety about the potential economic threats.

Yields on longer-term U.S. government bonds have sunk, for example, while stocks of companies most closely tied to the strength of the economy have slumped.

For now, many voices on Wall Street see the nervousness as merely a blip: They are forecasting stocks and bond yields to rise through the year as the economy and corporate profits continue to grow.

Many factors are behind the recent shifts in markets, particularly the sharp drop in bond yields, including some technical ones that likely worsened the swings and may be short-lived.

But some of those same analysts also acknowledge the shifting signals in markets may be an inflection point following months of gangbusters performance and raging optimism.

The fear isn't that economic growth may slow. It's that any one of the threats to the economy will weaken growth too much, too quickly, and perhaps even derail the recovery from the pandemic recession and puncture corporate profits.