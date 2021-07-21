Amazon ending workers' virus tests

Amazon will stop testing workers for COVID-19 at its warehouses at the end of this month, citing the availability of vaccines and free testing.

The company began testing warehouse workers last year when tests were more difficult to secure. Warehouse workers, who were considered essential, packed and shipped orders throughout the pandemic.

Amazon disclosed in October that nearly 20,000 workers, or about 1.4% of its total workforce, had been infected with COVID-19 by that time.

In May, employees who uploaded a picture of their vaccine cards to an Amazon worker app were allowed to ditch masks in the workplace if they chose.

Old National earnings rise

Old National Bancorp on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $62.8 million, or 38 cents per diluted common share, a 21% increase from the $51.7 million, or 32 cents a share, reported for 2020's second quarter.

The Evansville-based parent of Old National Bank withdrew $4.9 million from its fund to offset bad loans during the quarter ended June 30. In contrast, the company contributed $22.5 million of profits to the fund during the same period a year ago – a $27.5 million difference.

The fund's balance was $109 million at the end of the second quarter, compared to $128 million a year ago.

US to probe brakes on semis

U.S. highway safety regulators have opened an investigation into about a half-million semis with brakes that can catch fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Tuesday that it has 11 complaints about brakes made by Haldex Commercial Vehicle Systems, including seven fires. No injuries were reported.