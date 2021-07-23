Fort Wayne GM plant to halt production

GM's Fort Wayne assembly plant will halt production next week because of the global semiconductor chip shortage, a company spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The Fort Wayne plant will be idled beginning Monday and is expected to resume regular production Aug. 2, spokesman David Barnas said.

About 4,400 people work at the Fort Wayne plant, which builds Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks.

The Silao Assembly in Mexico will also be idled next week and the Flint Assembly plant in Michigan will operate on one production shift beginning Monday.

Both of those plants also are expected to resume regular production Aug. 2.

Silao builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cheyenne (for Mexico) and GMC Sierra 1500. Flint builds the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty trucks.

GM said the scheduling adjustments are driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM's global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers,” GM said in a statement.

“In addition, this period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products.”

GM said last month it was continuing to build vehicles, including at the Fort Wayne assembly plant, without the chips. The company said it intended to install the chips when they become available.

Spokesman Jeff Benzing said last month the company has stored vehicles in locations in and around Fort Wayne, including the local GM facility.

The chip shortage began in earnest late last year and affects the entire automotive industry, as well as other industries, Benzing said.

jchapman@jg.net