Disney to see tax break for project

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Co. stands to benefit from more than a half-billion dollars in tax breaks for building a new campus in Florida that promises to employ at least 2,000 professionals relocating from California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.

The company could claim more than $570 million in tax breaks during a 20-year period for the project, which would be among the largest in Florida history for a single corporation, according to state documents obtained Wednesday through a public records request by the Orlando Sentinel.

Home sales rebound in June

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June, snapping a four-month losing streak, while strong demand for higher-end properties and ultra-low mortgage rates helped push prices to new highs.

Existing homes sales rose 1.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That's just less than the 5.9 million annual rate economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Mortgage rates fall to 2.78%

Mortgage rates fell for the fourth straight week, undercut by worries the surging delta novel coronavirus variant and the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world could derail what has been a strong economic recovery.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year home loan dipped to 2.78% from 2.88% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 3.01% a year ago.