Guaranteed income experiments rise

By triggering $1,400 stimulus checks for millions of people and expanding the child tax credit for many families, the pandemic offered a clear takeaway for some officials – putting tax dollars in people's pockets is achievable and can be a lifeline to those struggling to get by.

Now a growing number of mayors and other leaders say they want to determine for sure whether programs like these are the best way to reduce poverty, lessen inequality and get people working.

In experiments across the country, dozens of cities and counties – some using money from the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package approved in March – and the state of California are giving some low-income residents a guaranteed income of $500 to $1,000 each month and tracking what happens.

A coalition known as Mayors for a Guaranteed Income plans to use the data to lobby for a federal guaranteed income or, for starters, to make the new $300 per month child tax credit that's set to expire after this year permanent.

The surge in interest in these so-called free money pilot programs shows how quickly the concept of just handing out cash, no strings attached, has shifted from far-fetched idea to serious policy proposal, even as critics blast the programs as unaffordable or discouraging people from going to work.

Supporters say it's all because of COVID-19, which cost millions of people their jobs and prompted the federal government to cut checks to rescue the economy.

“The pandemic showed us what is possible,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, whose latest budget included a $24 million guaranteed income program to give 2,000 poor families $1,000 per month. “We're now going to be a pretty potent lobby to get the child tax credit permanent.”

The American Rescue Plan, which Biden signed in March, increased the child tax credit for one year to $3,600 annually for children younger than 6 and $3,000 for ages 6 to 17, with the first six months of the credit advanced via monthly payments that started this month.

Last year the credit was $2,000 per child, and only families that owed income taxes to the government could receive it. That excluded low-income families and those who generally have no income to report.

Biden is pushing to extend the credit through 2025, and ultimately make it permanent. Republicans argue doing so would create a disincentive for people to work, and lead to more poverty – an argument similar to what critics say about the guaranteed income programs.

Gary, Indiana, started its pilot program in April, providing $500 per month to 125 households for one year.

Burgess Peoples, the pilot's executive director, said recipients receive “wraparound services,” including help with finding jobs.