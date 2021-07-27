Banks set earnings marks

Three banks serving the northeast Indiana market set new earnings records during the quarter ended June 30.

Lake City

Lakeland Financial Corp. on Monday reported record second-quarter earnings of $24.3 million, or 95 cents per diluted common share, a 24% increase from the $19.7 million, or 77 cents a share, posted for last year's second quarter.

The Warsaw-based parent of Lake City Bank recovered a $1.7 million loan charged off in 2009 during the quarter and didn't set any money aside to cover bad loans. Last year, the bank set aside $5.5 million to offset defaulted loans, a $7.2 million difference.

David Findlay, Lakeland's president and CEO, described the company's 2021 performance as strong “under challenging conditions.”

First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. reported record second-quarter earnings of $55.6 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, a 68% jump from the $33.0 million, or 62 cents a share, reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The Muncie-based parent of First Merchants Bank also chose not to put aside money to offset bad loans during the second quarter, according to Monday's news release. A year ago, the company designated $21.9 million in profits to cover defaulted borrowing.

CEO Mark Hardwick said in a statement: “Our healthy levels of loan growth, earning asset growth, credit quality, capital levels and efficiency will lead us into the future.”

1st Source

1st Source Corp. reported second-quarter earnings of $30.2 million, or $1.19 per diluted common share, a 63% increase from the $18.5 million, or 72 cents a share, posted for last year's second-quarter.

The South Bend-based parent of 1st Source Bank on Thursday reported a recovery of $3 million during the quarter and no money set aside for defaulted loans. Last year, the bank set aside $10.4 million to cover unpaid loans, a $13.4 million difference.

Christopher Murphy III, chairman and CEO, noted the company reported record net income for two consecutive quarters.

“Credit uncertainty continues to improve substantially, which resulted in a reduction to our provision for credit losses,” he said in a statement.

