Cars will soon have ability to detect how you're feeling

Rana el Kaliouby co-founded and led Boston startup Affectiva, which uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to analyze mood and emotion.

Now she's got a new job as deputy CEO of Smart Eye, after the Swedish eye-tracking company bought Affectiva for $73.5 million in June.

The auto industry is the prime market for Kaliouby and competitors such as Australia-based Seeing Machines. Carmakers are bracing for new safety rules and standards that could require dashboard cameras to detect dangerous driver behavior.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. Ten years from now, a family's in a car. What might your technology be doing on their trip?

A. OK, family's in the car. You've got two kids in the back seat. First of all, the kids are fighting. The car knows that and can see that mom, who's driving, is getting frustrated, a little mad, distracted. The car intervenes by recommending content for the kids – or through a conversational interface, mediating a game between the kids. They play for a little. They fall asleep. The car can see that so the lights dim and the music or movie turns off. Then the car realizes mom is exhausted and also starting to doze off, so it gets into this chatty mode to reengage her. And then mom leaves the car, forgets the child is in there, and gets a text message that says, “Oh, you may have forgotten Little Baby Joe!”

Q. How do you detect moods or emotions?

A. We do a lot of facial analysis but we've expanded to do a lot of body “keypoint” tracking so we can detect what people are actually doing – are you slouched in the car? Are you agitated? We monitor all of that.

Q. What about someone's face will tell you they're panicked?

A. There are expressions of fear. You can also start tracking other vital signs, like your heart rate or heart rate variability, breathing rate, via an optical sensor. ... (O)nce you know a person's baseline, you can find out if they are deviating from that baseline and the car can flag that.

Q. How do you protect against concerns you can misread someone's emotion or mood based on race, gender, neurodiversity?

A. It starts with the diversity of the data. If you're training an algorithm using middle-aged white men, that's what it's going to learn. The training set is critical and it's everything from racial and ethnic diversity to diversity of facial appearances – maybe people are wearing glasses or hijabs or have beards. We're partnering with synthetic data companies to augment our data sets and fill in the gaps. The second thing is, how do you validate the accuracy of the algorithms? If you just look at high-level accuracy, it might be hiding biases that exist in specific subpopulations. We dissect the data to make sure no bias is creeping in. And finally, the diversity of the team is how you overcome these blind spots.