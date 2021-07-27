Insurance broker to add local jobs

Hylant is expanding its Indiana presence and adding 100 new employees to the workforce, including 30 to 35 in Fort Wayne, officials announced Monday. The rest will be in the Indianapolis and Elkhart areas.

The privately owned insurance brokerage is adding positions in sales, analytics and general client support. Salaries will range from $40,000 to $100,000, depending on the position and the applicant's experience, Executive Vice President Pat Sullivan said through email.

Hylant employs more than 800 in 17 offices nationwide. The firm provides brokerage services for business insurance, employee benefits and personal insurance.

GM sues Ford over Cruise moniker

General Motors said it has sued Ford Motor Co. about the name of Ford's new hands-free driving technology – BlueCruise.

In April, Ford introduced its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system. It said a $600 subscription fee will get owners of vehicles already equipped with BlueCruise's hardware an update that allows hands-free driving. Ford expects more than 100,000 vehicles with BlueCruise to be on the road by the end of the year.

GM believes the name sounds a lot like its hands-free driving technology called Super Cruise, which debuted in 2017. Also, GM has its automated driving subsidiary Cruise, based in California, developing self-driving cars. GM is seeking monetary damages and that Ford be ordered to stop using the name.

Tesla profit tops $1 billion 1st time

Tesla's quarterly profit surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer's ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers.

The Palo Alto, California, company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the April-to-June period, more than 10 times its profit at the same time last year.

Revenue nearly doubled from last year, to about $12 billion.