IMF weighs vaccine supply in latest economic forecast

WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund is sharply upgrading its economic outlook this year for the world's wealthy countries, especially the United States, as COVID-19 vaccinations help sustain solid rebounds from the pandemic recession.

But the 190-country lending agency has downgraded its forecast for poorer countries, most of which are struggling to vaccinate.

Overall, the IMF said Tuesday that it expects the global economy to expand 6% this year – a dramatic bounceback from the 3.2% contraction in the pandemic year of 2020.

The IMF's forecast, unchanged from its previous estimate in April, would mark the fastest calendar-year global growth in records dating to 1980.

Beneath the worldwide number, however, a gap between the vaccine haves and have-nots is widening.

The IMF expects advanced economies to grow 5.6% this year, an upgrade from the 5.1% it forecast in April, fueled by the swift recovery of consumers and businesses. But it downgraded its 2021 forecast for emerging market and developing countries to 6.3% from its April forecast of 6.7%.

Gita Gopinath, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters Tuesday that more needs to be done to supply vaccines to poorer countries that lag far behind wealthier ones. She asked that wealthy countries quickly fulfill their pledges to supply 1 billion doses of the vaccine to developing countries.

Advanced economies, in which close to 40% of the population has been vaccinated, are largely reopening after last year's COVID-19 lockdowns. But in developing and emerging market countries, the vaccination rate is just 11%.

Moreover, the governments of poorer countries cannot match the outpouring of government spending that rich countries have been using to propel their economic recoveries.

The United States is expected to register 7% growth this year, a sharp reversal from last year's 3.5% drop and an upgrade from the 6.4% growth the IMF had forecast for 2021 back in April.

The 19 European countries that share the euro are forecast to grow 4.6% collectively this year, versus last year's 6.5% contraction.

Japan, which endured a 4.7% drop in 2020, is expected to expand 2.8% this year. But the 2021 forecast for Japan marks a downgrade from what the IMF expected in April, reflecting a resurgence of COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

In the developing world, the outlook for China, the world's second-largest economy after the United States, was marked down to 8.1% after the government scaled back spending and investment. The IMF also slashed its growth forecast for India to 9.5% from 12.5% three months ago after the country was overwhelmed by COVID cases.

“The recovery is not assured until the pandemic is beaten back globally,” Gopinath said.

“Concerted, well-directed policy actions ... can make the difference between a future where all economies experience durable recoveries or one where divergence is intensified, the poor get poorer and social unrest and geopolitical tensions grow,” she said.