Mileage standards to go up

In a major step against climate change, President Joe Biden is proposing a return to aggressive Obama-era vehicle mileage standards during a five-year period.

He's then aiming for even tougher anti-pollution rules after that to forcefully reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nudge 40% of U.S. drivers into electric vehicles by decade's end.

The proposed rules from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation are expected to be released as early as next week, according to four industry and government officials who have been briefed on the plan.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the standards haven't been completed. But administration officials have been discussing the numbers with the auto industry.

Making good on Biden's promise during the presidential campaign, the regulatory action would tighten tailpipe emissions standards rolled back under President Donald Trump.

Acknowledging Biden's goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030, the rules would begin with the 2023 car model year and start by applying California's 2019 framework agreement on emissions standards reached among Ford, Volkswagen, Honda, BMW and Volvo, according to three of the officials. The California deal increases the mileage standard and cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 3.7% per year.

Requirements ramp up in 2025 to Obama-era levels of a 5% annual increase in the mileage standard and a similar cut in emissions. They then go higher than that for model year 2026, one of the people said, perhaps in the range of 6% or 7%.

Neither EPA nor the Transportation Department would comment on the proposal.

The new standards go partway in meeting the demand from environmental groups, several of which were pushing for a quick return to at least the Obama-era standards. Car emissions are the single biggest U.S. contributor to climate change.

The move comes at a time when Americans are buying record numbers of less-efficient pickup trucks and SUVs, which will make it harder for the industry to comply.