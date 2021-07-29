Fed notes key progress

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve said Wednesday the U.S. economy is strengthening and making progress on the Fed's employment and inflation goals, a small step toward dialing back its ultra-low-interest-rate policies, perhaps later this year.

The statement the Fed issued after its latest policy meeting said that ongoing vaccinations were helping to support the economy.

But it dropped a sentence it had included after its previous meeting that said those vaccinations have reduced the spread of COVID-19. That was the only reference in the latest statement to the delta variant, which has triggered a spike in COVID cases in several hotspots in the United States and many other countries.

At a news conference Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell suggested the Fed, at least for now, sees no cause for alarm from the delta variant:

“What we've seen is with successive waves of COVID over the past year and some months now, there has tended to be less in the a way of economic implications from each wave. We'll see whether that is the case with the delta variety. But it's certainly not an unreasonable expectation.”

He added: “It certainly is plausible that people would pull back from some activities because of the risk of infection. Dining out, traveling, some schools might not reopen. We may see economic effects from some of that, or it might weigh on the return to the labor market. We don't have a strong sense of how that will work out, so we'll be monitoring it carefully.”

Powell also suggested an increase in vaccinations would allow the country to “get back to our economic activity.”

The central bank is keeping its benchmark short-term rate pegged near zero, where it has remained since the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020. The Fed will also continue to buy $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month – purchases that are intended to lower rates on longer-term consumer and business loans to spur more borrowing and spending.

The Fed's latest policy statement comes as the economy is sustaining a strong recovery from the pandemic recession, with solid hiring and spending.

The central bank took note of that improvement by observing, for the first time since the pandemic began to ease, that the economy is moving toward making the “substantial further progress” it wants to see before tapering, or reducing, its $120 billion a month in bond purchases. This could be an early hint the policymakers will start tapering their monthly bond purchases later this year.

The economy's widespread improvement, and a pickup in inflation, are key reasons why Powell and other Fed policymakers are believed to be moving closer toward pulling back their economic support.