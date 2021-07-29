The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, July 29, 2021 1:00 am

    FedEx to hire 120 workers from area

    SHERRY SLATER | The Journal Gazette

    FedEx Ground is hiring more than 120 workers in the Fort Wayne area, company officials announced Wednesday. 

    The shipping company said the mix of part- and full-time jobs is being created “in response to surging demand” for the company's ecommerce services.

    FedEx Ground, which delivers to residential addresses seven days a week, employs more than 300 at its New Haven facility at 10905 Gateway Blvd.

    Most of the new jobs will be package handler positions. Hourly pay for the non-union jobs ranges from $12.50 to $14, spokeswoman Nikki Mendicino said through email. About half the jobs will be full-time positions, she said.

    Fort Wayne is considered an attractive location for logistics operations – the commercial activity of transporting goods to customers – because of its ready access to railroads and interstate highways. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. markets the state as “as a centralized hub for U.S. logistics.”

    Amazon is poised to open its third local distribution center next year with a facility now under construction at 5510 Flaugh Road. The planned $112 million investment is expected to create 1,000 jobs with a starting wage of $15.50 an hour.

    Applicants for the FedEx Ground positions must be at least 18. No minimum education is required, according to a news release.

    Employee benefits include holiday pay, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and medical, dental and vision insurance.

    sslater@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story