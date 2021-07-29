FedEx to hire 120 workers from area

FedEx Ground is hiring more than 120 workers in the Fort Wayne area, company officials announced Wednesday.

The shipping company said the mix of part- and full-time jobs is being created “in response to surging demand” for the company's ecommerce services.

FedEx Ground, which delivers to residential addresses seven days a week, employs more than 300 at its New Haven facility at 10905 Gateway Blvd.

Most of the new jobs will be package handler positions. Hourly pay for the non-union jobs ranges from $12.50 to $14, spokeswoman Nikki Mendicino said through email. About half the jobs will be full-time positions, she said.

Fort Wayne is considered an attractive location for logistics operations – the commercial activity of transporting goods to customers – because of its ready access to railroads and interstate highways. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. markets the state as “as a centralized hub for U.S. logistics.”

Amazon is poised to open its third local distribution center next year with a facility now under construction at 5510 Flaugh Road. The planned $112 million investment is expected to create 1,000 jobs with a starting wage of $15.50 an hour.

Applicants for the FedEx Ground positions must be at least 18. No minimum education is required, according to a news release.

Employee benefits include holiday pay, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and medical, dental and vision insurance.

sslater@jg.net