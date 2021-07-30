IPO market may be close to peak

Low interest rates and hefty returns have driven record demand for IPOs, but with valuations for newly public companies now at levels last seen during the dot-com bubble, some analysts are raising concerns the boom may be nearing an end.

Last quarter was the U.S.'s biggest for initial public offerings in more than two decades, with 115 companies raising proceeds of $40.7 billion, according to Renaissance Capital. IPOs also set a record in the first quarter.

In 2020, companies raised $61.9 billion, the most since 2000, according to a measure by Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida.

This demand has driven valuations to levels not seen since the dot-com bubble two decades ago. In 2020, investors valued IPOs at a median of 38 times the company's revenue, close to the nearly 41-times valuation seen in 2000, according to Ritter. Those valuations have begun to drop in 2021, but remain historically high.

Enthusiasm from companies and investors drove the number and overall proceeds higher in the first half of the year, but returns are slipping and that could further temper pricing for IPOs.

The IPO market took off partly because historically low interest rates made stocks an attractive investment. Those low rates can help boost returns for companies going public.

Low interest rates are especially beneficial for technology stocks whose rich valuations are based on high expectations for their future earnings.

The tech sector accounted for more than half of the quarter's billion-dollar IPOs. China ride-hailing company Didi raised more than $4.4 billion, and Mobile gaming company AppLovin raised $2 billion when it went public in April.

The average return for investors on IPOs reached 33.4% and 72.8% during the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively. That stimulated demand from investors and interest from companies to go public during the first half of 2021.

“Returns are the fuel that drive the IPO issuance engine,” said Kathleen Smith, founding principal at Renaissance Capital. “But if investors aren't making returns they demand better pricing. We're seeing a little bit of pricing sensitivity.”

The average return for investors on IPOs remains high but has slipped from late in 2020. The average return reached 13.5% during the first quarter and 39.7% during the second quarter. Even with investors a bit more cautious about pricing, the IPO market is expected to remain strong through the year, though the pace will likely moderate because of a more volatile market, Smith said.