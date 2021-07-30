Local GM plant to restart Monday

General Motors Co. is restarting its full-size trucks plants next week, including Fort Wayne Assembly, after production was hampered for a week by the global semiconductor shortage. But other facilities face additional downtime, the automaker said.

The plants will resume full production Monday, GM said. Fort Wayne Assembly and Silao Assembly in Mexico, both light-duty truck plants, halted production this week, while Flint Assembly, where heavy-duty trucks are built, went down to one shift.

Several other North American plants are taking an additional week or longer of down time because of the chip shortage, the company said.

Amazon profits top expectations

Amazon on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.78 billion. The company said it had net income of $15.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.22 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $113.08 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts; 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.08 billion.

US economic growth increases

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign the country has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. The total size of the economy has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level.

Thursday's report from the Commerce Department estimated the country's gross domestic product – its total output of goods and services – accelerated in the April-to-June quarter from an already robust 6.3% annual growth rate in the first quarter.

The latest figure fell well below the 8%-plus annual growth rate many economists had predicted for the second quarter. But the miss was mainly due to clogged supply chains related to the rapid reopening of the economy. The resulting slowdown in inventory rebuilding subtracted 1.1 percentage points from last quarter's annual growth.