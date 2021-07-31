Target workers to get $200 bonus

Target is again paying front-line employees a $200 bonus to thank them for their work the last few months.

The Minneapolis retailer announced the bonus will be awarded to full- and part-time employees in Target stores and distribution centers, as well as to headquarters staff who support its customer and employee contact centers.

The bonuses will be paid out in August.

This bonus, an investment of $75 million by Target, will be the sixth paid to employees during the pandemic. Last summer, Target permanently raised its starting wage for U.S. employees to $15 per hour.

“Our team members continue to deliver each and every day for our guests and one another,” said Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer, in a statement. “Our culture, strategy and success would not be possible without our incredible team.”

Victoria's Secret settlement made

L Brands has settled lawsuits charging that its former Victoria's Secret brand operated with an abusive culture rife with sexual harassment.

The settlement comes on the eve of the company's two brands, Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, splitting into two separate public companies that begin trading Monday.

Under the settlement filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Columbus, Ohio, L Brands says it has agreed to a suite of corporate governance and management measures, including maintaining a diversity, equity and inclusion council; strengthening of policies and procedures for reporting and investigating sexual harassment complaints; and the hiring of a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant.

Wages, salaries up at strong pace

Wages and salaries rose at a healthy pace in the three months ended in June, as employers competed to find enough workers to fill millions of available jobs.

Pay increased 1% in the second quarter for workers in the private sector, the Labor Department said Friday. That's down slightly from 1.1% in the first three months of the year but still the second-highest reading in more than a decade.

In the year ending in June, wages and salaries jumped 3.5% in the private sector, the largest increase in more than 14 years. Total compensation for all employees rose at a slower pace, increasing just 0.7% in the second quarter and 2.9% in the last year.