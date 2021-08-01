The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 01, 2021 1:00 am

    Business calendar

    COMPILED BY THE JOURNAL GAZETTE

    The Black Chamber Fort Wayne and SCORE Northeast Indiana have partnered to offer workshops to empower entrepreneurs to enter the Project Activate SouthEast Pitch Competition, which was established by Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker. All workshops begin at 6 p.m. and are offered at the Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.

    • Aug. 3: Business Modeling with Clifford Clarke

    • Aug. 16: What's in a Business Plan with Michelle Chambers

    • Aug. 31: Credit Worthiness with Sheila Anderson

    • Sept. 14: Where's the Money Now with Ramadan Abdul-Azeez

    Email story