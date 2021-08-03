AT&T finishes spinoff of DirecTV

Six years after AT&T swallowed DirecTV with ambitious plans to modernize the satellite TV business, the telephone company has retreated, returning DirecTV to its roots as a stand-alone company.

On Monday, AT&T completed its spinoff of DirecTV, taking $7.1 billion in cash and 70% interest in the new DirecTV. Private equity giant TPG, which contributed $1.8 billion, owns 30% of the new privately held company.

The new DirecTV is made up of AT&T's three TV distribution businesses – the namesake satellite TV service, the legacy U-verse, and the streaming offer AT&T TV. The AT&T brand will be stripped away as part of DirecTV's efforts to simplify its message and repair its reputation among consumers.

Avilla mixer maker acquired

A Noble County truck manufacturer has been acquired by SRM Concrete, a Nashville, Tennessee, company.

Indiana Phoenix, 200 Dekko Drive, Avilla, has produced mixer trucks for more than 20 years. The acquisition will allow SRM to supplement the company's high demand for mixer trucks, according to a news release received Monday.

SRM Concrete is the largest privately owned ready-mix concrete manufacturer in the country, company officials said. CEO Jeff Hollingshead said the “synergies are limitless” for the two operations.

Indiana Phoenix's 80 employees are being offered jobs with the new owner, which employs more than 4,000 in 13 states.

UK opens borders to US, EU

Britain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the European Union on Monday, as travel industry leaders urged the government to further ease restrictions amid a successful COVID-19 inoculation program.

As of Monday, fully vaccinated travelers from destinations on Britain's “amber list” are allowed to enter the country without self-isolating for up to 10 days.

Travelers are required to take expensive PCR tests to prove they are virus-free, and countries including the U.S. still bar foreign travelers from crossing their borders.