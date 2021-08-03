More firms mandate shots

NEW YORK – Employers are losing patience with unvaccinated workers.

For months, most employers relied on information campaigns, bonuses and other incentives to encourage their workforces to get the COVID-19 shot. Now a growing number are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse.

Among employers getting tougher are the federal government, the state governments of California and New York, tech giants Google and Facebook, the Walt Disney Co. and the NFL. Some hospitals, universities, restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues have also started requiring vaccines.

But the new measures are unlikely to affect many of the millions of unvaccinated Americans. Many of the companies requiring shots have mostly office workers, who are already largely vaccinated and reluctant to work with those who aren't.

In contrast, major companies that rely on low-income blue-collar workers – food manufacturers, warehouses, supermarkets and other store chains – are shying away from mandates for fear of driving away employees and worsening the labor shortages such businesses are facing.

Tyson Foods said about half of its 56,000 U.S. employees have received shots after the food processor hosted more than 100 vaccination events since February. But the company said it has no plans to impose a mandate to reach the other half.

Walmart and Amazon, the country's two largest private employers, have also declined to require their hourly workers to get vaccinated, relying bonuses and on-site access to shots. But Walmart said employees at its headquarters will be required to get vaccinated by Oct. 4.

President Joe Biden announced last week that all federal employees and contractors must get vaccinated or put up with weekly testing and lose privileges.

The federal government, the country's largest employer, has said it will cover the costs of the tests. As for other employers, insurance may or may not pay for such testing.

Biden's decision could signal other employers they would be on solid legal ground to impose similar rules, said Brian Kropp, chief of research at consulting firm Gartner's human resources practice. But he said that some companies face deep resistance to vaccines in many states where they operate.

Some employers are concluding that requiring vaccines is simpler than trying to come up with different rules on masks and social distancing for the small number of unvaccinated employees.