Robinhood stocks up after tepid debut

NEW YORK – Robinhood's stock flew again Wednesday, and it has more than doubled in four days to follow up what had been a disappointing debut on Wall Street.

Robinhood Markets soared 50.4%, to $70.39, in trading that was so feverish that trading was temporarily halted three times in the first half-hour after the market opened.

It's a sharp turnaround from last week's lackluster debut for the stock, when it sank 8.4% from its initial price of $38 on Thursday.

Even ahead of its initial public offering, experts warned that Robinhood's stock could be primed for a more jagged ride than others on Wall Street because of its popularity among smaller investors.

Robinhood reserved a bigger-than-usual chunk of its IPO shares for smaller investors, which fits with its mission of “democratizing finance.”

The company has introduced a new generation of younger and novice investors to the stock market, thanks to its zero-trading fees and easy-to-use app.

But the move also gave fewer shares to big institutional investors, who have a reputation for being steadier holders of stock.

Outside of that, analysts were grasping for explanations for the surge in the stock. For some, it was reminiscent of the explosive moves for GameStop and other “meme stocks” earlier this year.

Robinhood has created plenty of passion, and the polarizing effect has shown in its wild, short time on Wall Street. After opening at $38 last week, it fell to $34.82 in its first day of trading. On Wednesday, it briefly touched $85.