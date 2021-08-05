Service sector grows at record pace

WASHINGTON – Growth in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, increased to a record pace in July, even as businesses continued to face supply-chain challenges and problems in finding enough available workers.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. It was the fastest pace since the survey began in 2008. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries.

The July gain was led by a big increase in the index for business activity and in employment. All 17 of the services industries included in the survey reported growth, with the strongest gains coming in arts, entertainment and recreation, wholesale trade and accommodations and food services.

Ford sales drop 32% in July

Ford Motor Co.'s new-vehicle sales in the U.S. slumped nearly 32% in July compared to the same period last year, reflecting the toll of a global computer chip shortage that has thrown a major wrench into auto production.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker reported Wednesday that it sold 120,053 new vehicles in the U.S. last month. Total sales were down 31.8% from last July, while retail sales were down 37.7%. Sales of trucks were off 27%, while SUV sales fell 27.3%. Sales of the F-Series pickup truck were down 26.2% year-over-year.

Honda profit, sales increase

Honda returned to profitability in the April-to-June quarter, recording a 222.5 billion yen ($2 billion) profit, as better sales and costs cuts added to the Japanese automaker's bottom line.

Honda Motor Co. had racked up a 80.8 billion yen loss in the same period the previous year, when the entire auto industry was hurt by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Honda's quarterly sales totaled 3.6 trillion yen ($33 billion), up nearly 69% from the previous year, as global vehicles sales recovered in North America.

Its motorcycle sales jumped in India and Indonesia.