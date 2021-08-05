Treasury responds to newly imposed debt limit

WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it will raise $126 billion to finance the government in a series of auctions next week by employing emergency measures to keep from broaching the newly imposed debt limit.

The Treasury announcement, part of the department's quarterly refunding operations, will see the $126 billion raised by auctioning three- and 10-year notes and a 30-year bond, with the auctions occurring on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Those auctions will raise money to meet debt-servicing requirements on $58.6 billion in Treasury notes and bonds that are coming due, plus raising $67.4 billion to keep the government operating.

The government's debt ceiling, which had been suspended for two years, went back into effect on Aug. 1 at $28.4 trillion, the level to which the debt had risen since the limit was suspended. That period has seen the annual federal deficit hit a record $3.4 trillion last year, as the government approved trillions of dollars of support.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called on Congress to quickly lift or suspend the borrowing limit to avoid the threat of the government defaulting on its debt, something Yellen has said would be “catastrophic.”

Treasury officials said Wednesday they still did not have an estimate of when the government will run out of maneuvering room to use what it calls “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default, saying the unusual financing issues raised by the pandemic have made forecasting difficult.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in July that the department could exhaust its maneuvering room in either October or November. The need to deal with the debt limit is likely to become embroiled in the fight between Democrats and Republicans about passage of pending infrastructure bills.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he doubted any Republican would vote to increase the debt limit.