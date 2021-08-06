Investors buying up shares of Weber

Shares of Weber were smoking in their market debut Thursday, as the grilling company got off to a hot start with investors. The stock closed at $16.50 a share, up nearly 18% on the day.

Weber Inc. sold about 17.9 million shares at $14 per share before its stock started trading. This was below what the company and selling shareholders had been looking for, as they had wanted to sell nearly 47 million shares between $15 and $17 a share. The company plans to use proceeds to pay down debt and for corporate purposes.

The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “WEBR” ticker symbol.

Lincoln earnings up $736 million

Lincoln National Corp. has reported second-quarter earnings of $642 million, or $3.34 per diluted common share, an improvement of $736 million from the loss of $94 million, or 49 cents a share, posted for last year's second quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania, financial services provider also reported revenues of $4.85 billion for the three months ended June 30, a 40% increase from the same period of 2020.

The company posted record second-quarter adjusted income from operations.

“We believe strongly in our ability to deliver on our long-term financial targets given sales momentum, expense management opportunities, balance sheet strength and increased capital return,” President and CEO Dennis Glass said Wednesday in a statement.

1st Source opens new loan office

1st Source Bank has opened a dedicated loan production office at 2513 S. Calhoun St., the South Bend company announced Thursday.

Officials described it as an effort “to further serve the needs of the southeast Fort Wayne community.” The office is inside the Penta Group Entrepreneurial Center building, which serves as a growth and financial wellness center for entrepreneurs and other small businesses.

1st Source staff will serve the community with consumer and small-business loans, mortgages and other credit needs. The location is open by appointment only.

Consumer loyalty boosts Parkview

Parkview Regional Medical Center on Thursday was named a “best-in-class” hospital for consumer loyalty, one of 100 recipients.

The recognition is from NRC Health as part of its fourth annual Consumer Loyalty Awards, which were determined using results from a survey of 300,000 patients, a spokeswoman said.

The announcement was made during the the 27th annual NRC Health Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It's humbling to see how the NRC Health mission of human understanding is reflected in the good work of each of these organizations, and we applaud their efforts and ongoing commitment to delivering the very best in human-centric care,” Helen Hrdy, the organization's chief growth officer, said in a statement.