Biden's deal with automakers should cut tailpipe emissions

DETROIT – President Joe Biden wants to erase Donald Trump's rollback of automobile pollution and fuel economy standards.

He proposed new rules Thursday and unveiled a nonbinding deal with most automakers to have electric, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen-electric vehicles make up half of their U.S. sales by 2030.

The moves are part of Biden's plan to fight climate change by persuading people to swap their gas-powered vehicles for those that run on electricity.

What will the new standards do?

They basically return pollution and gas mileage requirements close to those adopted when Barack Obama was president. Consumer Reports calculates that the new standards will deliver only 75% of the emissions cuts from the original Obama standards because of delays caused by Trump and loopholes.

Will they help with climate change?

They should, although environmental groups say they don't move fast enough to tackle an acute problem that has warmed oceans and spawned more powerful storms, wildfires and floods. They also complain that the standards don't make up for increased emissions during the Trump years, and bemoan credits that will let automakers offset gas-guzzling vehicles. Some say there should be a plan to phase out gasoline passenger vehicles entirely by 2030.

Will the electric vehicle deal bring more choices?

Maybe. The automaker agreements aren't binding. But well before Biden was elected, automakers already were headed toward a similar sales goal, developing more EVs after seeing the success of global sales leader Tesla. The industry says it can meet the goals only if the government spends big on charging stations and incentives to get people to buy EVs.

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have promised fully electric pickup trucks, and automakers are starting to roll out electric SUVs in the heart of the U.S. market. Dave Cooke, senior vehicles analyst with the Union of Concerned Scientists, expects EVs to become available in all states. At present, many are sold only on the coasts where there are state zero-emissions-vehicle requirements.

Will this be the end of thirsty muscle cars or giant SUVs?

Probably not. But since the standards come close to matching the Obama requirements, they could get tougher on big trucks and SUVs. That likely will force automakers to make electric or hybrid versions of their thirstier models, but it probably won't cancel them.

Muscle cars are likely to be even faster when switched to electricity. In nearly all cases, electric vehicles have more instantaneous power than gasoline vehicles.

Will an electric vehicle cost more than a gas car or truck?

Electric vehicles now cost $8,000 to $10,000 more than a combustion-engine vehicle, the consulting firm Alix Partners says. But automakers say the difference is narrowing as they sell more EVs and develop lower-cost batteries.