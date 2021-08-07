United workers must get vaccine

United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a rising number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases. Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccines.

United, which has 67,000 employees in the United States, is the first major U.S. airline to announce it will require vaccination for workers. The airline has been requiring vaccination of new hires since mid-June. Unvaccinated workers are required to wear face masks.

The Chicago-based airline estimates up to 90% of its pilots and close to 80% of its flight attendants are vaccinated. They get incentives to do so. A United executive said the airline has no plans to require that passengers be vaccinated, calling that a government decision.

Recall ordered on dehumidifiers

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe's, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers in the U.S. from February 2009 through August 2017 for between $120 and $430. Consumers should stop using them immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund.

Consumers can call New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fort Wayne time weekdays, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.

Nasdaq diversity plan given OK

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Nasdaq's groundbreaking proposal to boost the number of women, racial minorities and LGBTQ people on U.S. corporate boards.

The new policy requires most of the nearly 3,000 companies listed on Nasdaq to have at least one woman on their board, along with one person from a racial minority or who identifies as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer.

Companies with five or fewer board members will only have to have one diverse member.

Companies that don't meet the diversity criteria will not be delisted but must publicly explain why they could not comply. The rules also require companies to publicly disclose diversity statistics of their boards.