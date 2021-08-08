Fit mind, bottom line

Joyce Marter often talks to people about anxiety, depression or other mental health issues, and she can empathize – based on experience.

Some conversations stem from people seeking Marter out, based on her credentials. She's a licensed psychotherapist.

But Marter's empathy during sometimes awkward, sometimes painful conversations can also stem from having been the person in the chair, trying to find the words to describe feelings. Having dealt with anxiety personally, Marter has talked to a mental health professional to protect her own well-being.

“We need programing so workplaces can learn how to identify these issues and learn how to address them with compassion,” Marter said during a telephone interview.

She will be the keynote speaker this week for two local events being hosted by Well2Work, a program of Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.

Marter has been quoted by national media outlets including the Wall Street Journal and CNN. A licensed psychotherapist for more than 20 years, she became a first-time author in late July with the release of “The Financial Mindset Fix: A Mental Fitness Program for an Abundant Life.” The book is designed to help readers “cultivate 12 mindsets that are empirically proven to improve both mental and financial health,” according to a description on Marter's website.

“When it comes to mental health, doing the right thing for employees is also the best thing for business,” Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana said in a news release about the events. “By addressing mental health in the workplace, employers can cultivate a productive, engaged, empathetic and resilient workforce.”

At least 125 people are expected to attend the Thursday lunch where Marter will speak and the same number for Friday's breakfast, said Steve Linsenmayer, engagement coordinator for Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.

Ambassador Enterprises is the title sponsor and event sponsors are Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, Bowen Center and Physicians Health Plan.

“These companies are making a public commitment to supporting mental health in the workplace,” Linsenmayer said by email.

“As a speaker and educator, Joyce Marter offers a great combination of expertise and accessibility,” he said. “She is especially good at explaining how an empathetic workplace can be a more successful workplace for employees and the company bottom line.”

Marter said the clients she generally works with are “high-functioning, employed people.” But as sure as they have jobs, mental health issues are prevalent.

In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, 65% of Americans reported anxiety and 45% reported depression, based on data Marter attributed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Even without a global crisis, many people struggle. Before the pandemic, Marter said, 1 in 5 Americans lived with a mental health condition.

“I believe we all deal with mental health issues at various points in our life,” Marter said. “I think I have dealt with anxiety much of my lifetime.”

During her presentations in Fort Wayne, Marter said she will share tools and strategies to destigmatize mental health and support those who need to address the feelings about challenges or circumstances they face.

A certain amount of stress is common. It can be triggered by numerous factors, including change, illness, losses, traumas, accidents or injuries. Many people are suffering trauma symptoms because of the pandemic. Some had loved ones die, some are dealing with constant change and transition, including reintegration socially or into the physical work space, and could be experiencing difficulty managing the work-life balance.

Mental health discussions have become more prominent in some areas, such as social media, with the pandemic. Marter said she sees younger generations, including millennials, more willing to engage in discussions, sometimes talking about the need for a “mental health day” away from work or other responsibilities.

Like going to the doctor or dentist, being proactive about mental wellness is key. Marter agrees that addressing mental health concerns could be more difficult for men due to age-old “gender messages” like “man up.”

When people see someone with an amputated leg, they may have empathy more readily than when someone talks about their mental health challenges.

When “people can't see it or feel it, then they think it's not real,” Marter said.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles have made headlines in recent weeks by being transparent about mental health concerns – their need to take a step back – and that helps increase understanding, Marter said.

“That's very normalizing for people, like hey, here are these amazing athletes and they're struggling, too,” she said.

In the workplace, Marter suggests managers avoid diagnosing employees or attempting to be a therapist. It's also important to avoid terms that foster stigmas, such as psycho, unhinged or crazy.

“You want to be compassionate, to have empathy, to put yourself in other people's shoes,” she said.

If concerns develop about demeanor or performance, managers should discuss with the individual what they have noticed, but have the conversation in a compassionate way and listen without judgment. In responding empathetically, managers should “be the bridge” to encourage employees to seek appropriate care.

Employees have responsibilities, too, including prioritizing their own self care and setting healthy work-life boundaries. People who are overworked are more at risk for burnout and that can lead to additional serious health issues like stroke, Marter said.

Getting exercise, spending time with loved ones and accessing mental health support systems fall into preventive and proactive care.

“The higher our stress is,” Marter said, “the more self-care and support that we need to maintain our well-being.”

