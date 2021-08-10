WASHINGTON – U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year's novel coronavirus shutdowns.

Job openings rose from 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department reported Monday. Employers hired 6.7 million workers in June, up from 6 million in May.

The gap between openings and hiring suggests that businesses are scrambling to find workers. Lingering health fears, difficulty getting child care at a time when many schools are closed and expanded federal jobless aid may have kept some unemployed Americans from seeking work. Still, hiring (up nearly 12%) grew faster than job openings (up 6%), narrowing the mismatch.

Casino deadline extended

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is extending the deadline to Oct. 29 for bidders to submit proposals for a Chicago casino, a move that comes as the city struggles to generate interest in the project.

Revenue from a Chicago casino is considered a key to the $45 billion capital bill passed by Illinois legislators in 2019. City officials also hope to use revenues to help plug future budget shortfalls as pension costs increase.

Chicago has been viewed skeptically by the casino industry, in part because of the possible tax burden. Casinos are also facing new competition from the legalization of video gaming and sports betting in Illinois.

Florida vaccine law blocked

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Florida law that prevents cruise lines from requiring passengers to prove they're vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the law appears unconstitutional and won't likely hold up in court.

The “vaccine passport” ban signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis fails to protect medical privacy or prevent discrimination against unvaccinated people, but it does appear to violate the First Amendment rights of Norwegian Cruise Lines, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams wrote.

DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw said the state will appeal Williams' ruling.