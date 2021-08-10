Poultry producer being sold

Sanderson Farms, the country's third-largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars.

Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat.

The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

Wayne Farms has more than 9,000 employees. It makes products under brand names including Wayne Farms fresh and prepared chicken; Platinum Harvest premium fresh chicken; Chef's Craft gourmet chicken; Naked Truth premium chicken; and Ladybirdy premium chicken.

Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson Farms has 17,000 employees and 12 plants. It processes 13.6 million chickens per week.

The deal comes as chicken prices are surging. Wholesale chicken breast prices have been at or above $1.80 per pound since mid-April, a seven-year high, according to the Livestock Marketing Information Center. Last year at this time, they were $1.13 per pound.

Pandemic-related plant shutdowns last year and winter storms across the South this year have affected supplies.

The price increases have been compounded by demand from major restaurant chains. McDonald's Corp., Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., Wendy's Co. and Burger King have all recently introduced new variations of chicken sandwiches.

McDonald's cited chicken sandwiches, as well as a chicken McNugget meal promotion with the boy band BTS, for its better-than-expected second-quarter sales.

Wholesale chicken wing prices have been above $3 per pound since April, well above the five-year average of $1.75 per pound.

Sales at Sanderson Farms soared more than 34% during the second quarter compared with the same three-month period last year.