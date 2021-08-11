Canadian railroad increases bid to acquire Kansas City Southern

Canadian Pacific jumped back into the bidding war for Kansas City Southern on Tuesday with an increased $31 billion offer for the U.S. railroad.

But its latest bid remains lower than the rival $33.6 billion offer from Canadian National that Kansas City Southern accepted in May.

Still, the new offer from Canadian Pacific will give Kansas City Southern shareholders more to think about before they vote on the CN deal Aug. 19. Investors are also still waiting to hear whether the U.S. Surface Transportation Board will approve a key part of CN's plan to acquire Kansas City Southern, and that decision could come any day.

Kansas City Southern is attractive to both Canadian railroads because it controls critical cross-border routes into Mexico, so either deal would capitalize on expanding trade across North America. And the fact that KCS is the smallest of the major U.S. railroads also makes a deal more likely to be approved by regulators who remain wary of signing off on any mergers involving one of the biggest railroads.

Canadian Pacific has urged shareholders of Kansas City Southern to reject the higher bid from Canadian National because, it says, it faces a tougher antitrust fight with regulators who will also consider the potential for increased rail congestion around Chicago.

On Tuesday Canadian Pacific said its new proposal now has terms similar to those in Canadian National's offer but that its bid provides “significantly higher regulatory certainty.”

Regulators have said that any deal involving one of the country's six largest railroads needs to enhance competition and serve the public interest.