Stocks close mostly higher on Wall Street, but tech lags

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Pullbacks in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%.

Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%.

Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.