    Wednesday, August 11, 2021 4:50 pm

    Stocks close mostly higher on Wall Street, but tech lags

    Associated Press

     

    Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

    Pullbacks in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower.

    The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%.

    Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%.

    Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%.

    The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.

     

