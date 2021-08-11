Surack no longer CEO at Sweetwater

Sweetwater Sound founder Chuck Surack has a new title: company chairman, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday. John Hopkins, a 29-year Sweetwater employee, is now president and CEO of the online retailer specializing in musical instruments and audio equipment.

As The Journal Gazette reported last month, Providence Equity Partners, an equity investment firm, has made “a strategic investment” in Sweetwater. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Heather Herron, Sweetwater's spokeswoman, said at that time that “it's business as usual.”

Surack previously declined to say whether he has relinquished majority ownership in the company that traces its beginnings to the back of a battered Volkswagen bus. Surack said he and his wife, Lisa Surack, continue to own a substantial share of Sweetwater. He couldn't be reached Tuesday.

Founded in 1979, Sweetwater grew to $1 billion in sales last year.

NetGain acquires local IT company

4EOS, a local-managed IT services provider, has been acquired by NetGain Technologies, officials announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

NetGain, which employs 225, describes itself as the leading IT services provider in the Midwestern and Southeastern United States. The acquisition expands its footprint to 10 locations in eight states.

Jeremy Holle, CEO and founder of 4EOS, which employs 25, said he was immediately impressed by NetGain.

“When the opportunity to collaborate presented itself, it was most important to partner with an organization who understood that our employees and clients were our first priority,” he said in a statement.

Orthopedic firm gets financing

WishBone Medical Inc., a manufacturer of pediatric orthopedic medical devices, announced Tuesday it has secured $10 million in growth capital financing from existing investors, LKCM Headwater Investments.

LKCM Headwater is the private equity arm of Texas-based Luther King Capital Management.

Warsaw-based WishBone will use the new funding to accelerate product development, expand its manufacturing facilities and support other operational initiatives to meet growing demands, officials said. The company's sales increased by 29% from 2019 to 2020.